We need to party like it’s 1776!

When I first heard that a Cherry Hill principal had to apologize for the phrase, "party like it's 1776" on prom tickets, like the Prince song, I thought, "I was dreaming when I heard this," but nonetheless it's true. "The world has really gone astray." At first I thought it was a goof but then I realized it really happened.

First off, none of us were here in 1776, but we all want to be here now. If not, then why are we here in the first place? In 1776, the theme for the party was simple- "we hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness". This is something that we, as a nation, including those who have come here since that time, continue to strive for and should never, ever have to apologize for.

In 1776, the early Americans had this vision of bringing forth this "party" that they were willing to fight and die for. Were they right in everything they did? No, but they were right about the concept of America and it wouldn't hurt the students of Cherry Hill High School East or any other high school for that matter to "party like it's 1776," and feel as psyched about this country as they did.

I wonder how our forefathers would feel if they heard that future generations felt the need to apologize because they partied like it was 1776. I couldn't imagine what our lives would be like if they hadn't.

