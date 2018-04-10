“We Gotta Get You a Woman” by Todd Rundgren — Doyle’s ‘Not-So-Top-10′

Todd Rundgren is an influential singer, multi-instrumentalist, writer, and producer who had five Top 40 hits (plus another song, “Bang The Drum All Day” that is played at virtually every sports arena in the country). As As a producer, he helmed such albums as “Bat Out of Hell” and albums by Grand Funk Railroad and Badfinger. His biggest hits as a recording artist were “Hello, It’s Me” which hit #5 in 1973, and “I Saw The Light” which peaked at #16 in 1972.

“Can We Still Be Friends" wound up at number 29 in 1978. But he had another long forgotten hit that started his career, and that is the song I asked Big Joe to play for me. That song, “We Gotta Get You a Woman,” was Rundgren’s first hit. It was credited to his band Runt, but Rundgren wrote, produced, and play multiple instruments on the record. “We Gotta Get You A Woman” gave Rundgren his first taste of success, peaking at #20 in 1970, so it was a pretty big hit, but you never hear it played any more. You won’t hear it on Big Joe’s show, either, as he dismissed my request.

More from New Jersey 101.5

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Doyles Playlist
Categories: Deminski & Doyle, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top