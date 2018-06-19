Ways New Jersey could bring down the cost of college

As the New Jersey powers work on ways to make college more affordable, I have a few ideas I would like to add. First off, eliminate electives and only require students to take what's required for their degree. Let them broaden their horizons on their own time and dime. When my wife was earning her degree in physical therapy, she was forced to take a collage making class. Not once was it ever used to treat a patient and in our 18 years of marriage, we don't have a single one hanging in the house.

I went to a broadcasting school instead of college, which was 222 hours of intense training specifically on radio and television broadcasting. I was able to get out in 6 weeks and begin in the industry that I have spent the last 35 years in. Trade schools also don't force electives and those graduates seem to get to the workplace faster and with no student loan debt. If it isn't needed in your field, you shouldn't have to take it.

Secondly, make the books easier to reuse or use materials that are available online.

That would save a lot of money as students are forced to buy new every year. There is so much fat in college tuition that if the lawmakers acted like they were picking up the tab, they'd definitely find ways to cut the cost.

Remember, colleges are businesses with the two best marketing tools ever, mom and dad. Shop around and make your best deal. Here are some other money saving ideas for college...

