Ways Bill Spadea is like Alex P. Keaton — Speaking Millennial Podcast

Written by Jay Black.

It’s upsetting to me that the following sentence will make barely any sense to millennials: On this week’s episode of the Speaking Millennial podcast, we find out that Bill Spadea is Alex P. Keaton.

The only nouns that the average millennial will recognize from that sentence are “week,” episode” and possibly “Bill,” but only in the sense of “piece of paper you used to be able to buy things with before they invented ‘bitcoin.’”

The fact that the great Alex P. Keaton is no longer a cultural touchstone is heartbreaking. The sweater vest, the calculator watch, the unhinged Reaganism, the occasional transformations into a basketball-playing werewolf ... if the year 1986 could become a person, it would be Alex.

(Wait, I’m being told now that the werewolf thing might have been from a different Michael J. Fox project, but it’s too late to go back and delete now!)

When we found out on this week’s episode that Bill Spadea was in charge of getting college-aged Republicans “hyped” about George H.W. Bush’s re-election campaign in 1992, and all I was able to think about was Alex P. Keaton sliding on his favorite pair of Bugle Boy pants, heading down to the local frat, and doing his best to convince a group of drunk college kids that H.W. was just as hip as M.C. Hammer with twice the staying power of Vanilla Ice.

But alas, this is Speaking Millennial, so I didn’t make the Alex P. Keaton reference. I did what any millennial does when they hear a story that doesn’t involve them or isn’t posted to SnapChat: I played on my phone, made indifferent grunting noises, and said “wow” at the end with only the slightest hint of sarcasm.

Of course, I’m joking: Bill, Jessica and I actually had quite a blast reliving the memory of presidential-election’s past. We love to have guests on the podcast, but sometimes shows like these, with only the three of us, lead to interesting side-treks into things like “psychotherapy” or “youth Republicanism” or, like this episode, both. (The two are actually more related than you’d think!)

It’s a great episode and we’re thrilled to be able to share it with you!

If you enjoy Speaking Millennial, we ask you to please rate, review, and subscribe to our show on iTunes. We also ask you to please tell all of your friends about the show. We then ask you to go out, make new friends, possibly by joining a new club, gaining the trust of all the elite members, then telling THOSE new friends about the show.

And, if you don’t like us? We ask you to do the same. We promise to read any and all reviews we get on the air, even the bad ones!

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: