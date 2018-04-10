Wawa offers free coffee of any size to mark its anniversary

Wawa will be celebrating more than a half century in business by offering customers free cups of coffee on Thursday.

The company announced that Thursday will be "Wawa Day," when customers can get free cups of coffee in any size. Wawa said that could mean as much as 2 million free cups of coffee could be given out at its 790 stores across New Jersey and other states.The first Wawa Day was held four years ago to mark the company's 50th anniversary.

The day will also mark the fourth anniversary of the Wawa Foundation. When the foundation was started the company set a goal of donating "$50 million to causes supporting health, hunger and everyday heroes" by this year. That goal was achieved and will be celebrated as part of this year's Wawa Day festivities.

CEO Chris Gheysens credited Wawa's loyal customers for helping them raise tens of millions of dollars in just a few years.

"We could never have done this alone, and thank all our customers who gave generously to our in-store campaigns and who make everything we do possible," he said.

