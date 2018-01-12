Contact Us
Wawa now delivers — from just one NJ location

By Dan Alexander January 12, 2018 11:11 AM
Wawa on Route 37 in Manchester
Wawa on Route 37 in Manchester (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ)

PHILADELPHIA — Gotta have a Wawa? It can be brought to you from one New Jersey location.

The 780-store chain will allow customers to order from a special menu on Grubhub.com, Wawa’s partner in this endeavor.. Wawa’s breakfast burritos, hoagies, hoagie bowls, fresh made beverages like milkshake, smoothies, coffee and baked goods are all available for delivery.

“By offering our customers the ability to order their favorite Wawa products from the comforts of their own home or office through the nation’s leading online and mobile food-ordering company in Grubhub, we can connect with and enhance the lives of more customers than ever before,” Steve Hackett, delivery project manager for Wawa, said in a statement.

The Cherry Hill location also offers the chance to order some staples including a half-gallon of whole and 2 percent milk, eggs, butter and bacon.

“We are pleased with early results and the additional convenience it provides our customers, which is why we have continued to expand to a few additional stores The most ordered items include hoagies and mac and cheese,” spokeswoman Lori Bruce told New Jersey 101.5.

Wawa has offered delivery from six stores in Philadelphia and the immediate surrounding area since late 2017.

Bruce said Wawa is using the first locations to track feedback from employees and customers to determine when and where to expand the program.

There are order minimums and fees that are normally charged with each delivery order, but those fees will be waived on Saturday during the Philadelphia Eagles playoff game.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ 

