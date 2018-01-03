Contact Us
Make My Homepage

WATCH — Trev’s cousin Rich reveals need for kidney

By Steve Trevelise January 3, 2018 4:25 PM

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

My cousin Rich Trevelise needs a kidney and has been keeping it a secret for a while. It’s hard for Rich to ask for anything since he’s usually the one doing the giving as anyone in our family which extends to the business he owns or the motocross world he manages and announces for at Raceway Park. Now he spends eight hours every night on a machine!

Photo from Steve Trevelise
Photo from Steve Trevelise

Last Tuesday, Rich came on New Jersey 101.5 with me while I was filling in for Dennis and Judi and told his story. He was truly touched by the outpouring of love from the callers. That’s what Jersey’s all about! The first call we took was from someone willing to donate his kidney. Next comes the process of making sure it’s a match. Donors get special treatment and pay for nothing. Your payment is the satisfaction of knowing that you saved someone’s life.

Many people check off the donor box on their drivers license. Why wait until you’re dead if you can help someone now? After the show Rich opened up more about his situation. This man who has done and would do anything for anyone is now in need of your help. If you’d like to get tested as a possible donor for Rich, call The St. Barnabas Living Donor Institute at 973-322 5346. On behalf of my cousin Rich, I thank you for taking the time to read this.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | Category: Health & Wellness | Steve Trevelise | Talking About ...

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM