WATCH Trev get slimed on ‘Double Dare’

When I heard that "Double Dare" was coming to New Jersey, it made me think of the time I got slimed playing the game in Orlando, Florida. I was down on vacation with my family when I saw the game being played at the Nickelodeon Hotel.

Not being one to back down from slime and being one who thinks it would never happen to him, I inquired what it would take to have my family and myself as contestants. It turns out the person running the show was from Toms River and an avid listener of New Jersey 101.5. Not only did he know who I was, but was happy to have me sit under the green goo. So watch and enjoy and see Double Dare onstage at the Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Basie Center for the Arts Sunday, March 31 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 AM at thebasie.org .

