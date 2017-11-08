WATCH: Possibly Christie’s last confrontation as governor

In all the times Gov. Christie has gotten into verbal confrontations with the public, there are times when he's been wrong (like when he told a young girl to clean out her ears yet she was 100% correct in what she was saying) and times when he's been right. Tuesday was a time when he was right.

He was outside a polling place in Mendham Twp talking with reporters and saying he didn't understand why his hometown had not merged with neighboring Mendham borough. It was far from the first time he spoke on this. He was quoted in the NY Times back in 2010 saying, "I live in Mendham Township, and right next door is Mendham Borough. Why isn't it just Mendham? Why do we have two administrations, two of everything?"

Then suddenly a woman, not a reporter, interrupted and challenged the governor. You can see the whole thing in the video. The gist of it was the woman, another township resident named Victoria Giambra, asking, "Why didn't you merge the borough and the township?"

The governor immediately pointed out, "Because I can't."

"In eight years!?"

"I don't have the authority to do it," Christie tried to explain.

The woman, apparently believing the governor's position is that of an all powerful dictatorship, went on and on arguing. With a level of sarcasm that should make even foes of Christie nostalgic he finally says, "That's the joy of public service. It's serving folks like you that is really such a unique joy."

This may well be the last time we'll see Christie as a sitting governor engage a member of the public in this manner. Love him or hate him, it was an entertaining 8 years.

