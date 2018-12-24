EDISON — Days after a gas station attendant was robbed and fatally shot, the investigation to find the person responsible continues.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey said the investigation is "active and continuing" after the robbery that left Fords resident John Bertram dead. Police say the robber went into the Speedway Gas Station early Thursday morning and held up the clerk. The robber took the cash drawer and shot the clerk once, according to police.

An 18-year-old man who was in a Lyft ride on Thursday afternoon was arrested and taken to Edison police headquarters after the car was followed by unmarked patrol cars, police said. After the arrest was announced, Carey's office said that while there was a person being questioned , that person wasreleased from custody.

"The suspect remains at large and is described as a male of slight build wearing light-colored pants, possibly jeans, a maroon colored hooded sweatshirt, mask and gloves," Carey's office said.

Carey encouraged anyone with information about the incident to call Edison police at 732-248-7531 or the his office at 732-745-4436.

