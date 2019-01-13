Watch NJ zoo animals play in Sunday’s South Jersey snowfall
CAPE MAY COURTHOUSE/BRIDGETON —New Jersey's first winter storm of 2019 (second notable snowfall of this winter) might have caused a headache for human residents, but animals have been having a blast.
Cape May County Park and Zoo was closed Sunday due to the wintry weather, but not without sharing a full photo album of its resident animals having a snow day. Those featured include a cow catching snowflakes, a red panda and llamas and alpacas seeming unbothered by the fresh powder.
There was also video of silver fox, Brynn, catching snowballs.
Meanwhile, Cohanzick Zoo in Cumberland County shared a clip of "Babies’ first snow" for leopard sisters, Shuri and Nakia.
And, pets were caught playing, too. Like this pair of Atlantic County corgis below, spotted in Ventor by a Press of Atlantic City reporter:
As Meteorologist Dan Zarrow noted, a Winter Storm Warning was expanded Sunday to include inland Atlantic and inland Cape May counties (in addition to Cumberland) until 4am Monday.
