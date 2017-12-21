Watch NJ trooper stop woman from jumping off Parkway

EAST ORANGE — State troopers on Wednesday saved a distraught woman from certain doom after they found her dangling over the ledge of a Garden State Parkway bridge.

Dashcam video released Thursday shows a trooper yanking the woman to safety.

Police say a witness called 911 about 1:20 a.m. to report that woman was standing on the concrete barrier crying.

Troopers who arrived on scene said the woman threatened to jump.

After spending several minutes trying to talk the woman out of it, one of the troopers distracted her while another came from behind and quickly pulled her down.

Police said the woman was not injured but hospitalized for evaluation.

"The victim and her family remain in our thoughts and prayers," the State Police said in a statement.