WATCH — Ice Jam near Trenton was a spectacular sight

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Last weeks heavy rain and 60° temperatures melted a lot of the ice on the Delaware River. Temperatures dropped again over the weekend, and a large ice jam formed around Trenton causing flooding and closing of parts of Route 29.

It was a rare and amazing sight to behold. People stopped on both sides of the river to take pictures and video. Here’s what it looked like on Monday afternoon.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Dennis & Judi are on the air weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tweet them @DennisandJudi or @NJ1015.