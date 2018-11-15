Watch hero NJ State Troopers save man from burning car

As I've said for years, there is no such thing as a "routine" call when it comes to police work.

In the latest example of 'you never know what's next for NJ cops', New Jersey State Troopers act fast and save a man from a burning car moments before it's engulfed in flames on Rt. 42 in Gloucester Township.

Wow, this is seriously close and really shows how dangerous the job of a police officer can be. Thankfully for the unconscious man in the car, Troopers Thomas O’Connor and Christopher Warwick put their training to work and acted fast.

The courage it takes to enter a dangerous situation like this and risk your own life and safety is what separates our New Jersey State Troopers apart and makes them heroes.

