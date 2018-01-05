(WATCH) Here in South Jersey, we enjoy the snow a little differently

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

There is a lake behind my house and my neighbor on the other side sent me this video while I was on the air Thursday. I’m so sorry I missed out on the fun.

I’ve been ice skating out there and “trying” to play hockey. Well these folks to outdoor winter sports to a whole new level. If you check out the video real close, try to figure out what the motorized vehicle is pulling the sled.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Dennis & Judi are on the air weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tweet them @DennisandJudi or @NJ1015.