Watch Gov. Christie deliver his final State of the State address

By Dan Alexander January 9, 2018 12:10 PM

TRENTON — Gov. Chris Christie will deliver his final State of the State address before a joint session of the Legislature on Tuesday.

The address at 3 p.m. will likely be a mix of topics in which Christie, who served as U.S. attorney from New Jersey before being elected governor in 2009, will make his closing arguments.

Senate President Steve Sweeney said he hopes people are respectful toward Christie and remembered there were times when he didn’t feel like standing up and applauding when he entered the chamber.

“He’s governor of the state of New Jersey and you show the respect to the office,” Sweeney said.

Christie, elected in 2009, leaves office as one of the most unpopular governors in state history, according to a new Rutgers-Eagleton poll, after hitting highs of near 70 percent in 2012 and 2013 after Superstorm Sandy.

The poll finds Christie will leave office with a 19 percent approval rating and a 13 percent favorability score.

