VINELAND — Police continue to look for why a fight broke out at a Denny's restaurant early Saturday morning.

Video of the fight inside the restaurant on West Landis Avenue shows about 15 screaming people, many of them teens, hitting each other with chairs and throwing food. The Daily Journal reported that the damage was estimated at $2,500.

"It's unfortunate to the patrons at the restaurant, the owner of the establishment and to the community that individuals would behave in such a manner at a public establishment," the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office wrote in a statement on their Facebook page . "No one in our community should be concerned that they may face this type of nonsensical behavior when they go out for a bite to eat."

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae asked witnesses to come forward by contacting Vineland Police by texting their tipline at 847411 with VPDTIP and their tip in the message. She intends to charge those involved with criminal mischief.

Vineland police have not yet returned a message seeking an update on the case.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ