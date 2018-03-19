Watch Fluffy’s adorable workout

Fluffy's been doing what he can to keep in shape this off season. He's been getting ready for the 2018 "Football Forecasts" by keeping up to date on free agency, the upcoming NFL draft, and by keeping himself in top puppy shape.

In fact, when Fluffy saw me working out on the life cycle, he decided to get a little workout in himself before going back to the office to work on his mock draft. FYI, Fluffy's really liking what the Giants are doing on the offensive line. He's intrigued by the Jets move to the number three pick in the draft and is amazed at how the Eagles are able to add top notch players like Michael Bennett with little cap space.

