Watch as Dennis makes an authentic ‘Sicilian Sub’

So many of our "Italian" dishes have names that don't make sense to most actual Italians. Like Alfredo sauce. So many Italians from Italy laugh and ask, "Who is Alfredo, and why did he make this awful sauce"?!

I've had pizza in Sicily and it wasn't square and thick, like the stuff we consider "Sicilian Pizza" here. Most Italians never eat spaghetti with meatballs, and on and on it goes.

On one of my trips to Sicily a few years back, I was served a "sub" or "hoagie" (neither of which they've ever heard of) and it was amazing. It was a free lunch served by a guy who ran a kayak rental place on the water near a small island in the southwest corner of Sicily called Mozia. For your patronage of his business he would thank his customers with a big sub and whatever you wanted to drink.

I had some of his homemade wine, even though it was almost 100 degrees outside. So we're sitting under this hut eating a drinking and this sandwich creation still dances around in my head when I think of that hot August afternoon. I've tried to replicate it a few times. Here is my latest attempt!

