Watch as Dennis makes a prosciutto, fig and ricotta pizza!

You're from Jersey you should know how to make a pizza. I don't care what your last name is. A simple pizza is so easy to make.

You can find dough in just about every supermarket in New Jersey, either frozen or refrigerated. You don't have to bother your local pizzeria anymore, but if you do, it's fresher and rises better.

Today we're getting a little fancy for the more sophisticated palates out there. Easy to make and delicious!

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Dennis & Judi are on the air weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tweet them @DennisandJudi or @NJ1015.

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: dnj recipes, dnj videos, eat this, Newsletter
Categories: Dennis & Judi, Featured Videos, Food & Drink, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top