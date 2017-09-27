Was the ‘Wawa maggot story’ a hoax?

Yesterday, we told you the story of the man who bought a buffalo chicken hoagie from a Ewing Wawa, took it home, and started eating it. It was then, and only then, that he discovered live wriggling maggots in his sandwich, and he even had a video.

Now, Wawa is calling BS on the customer. Wawa released a statement saying the maggot tale is “highly unlikely”. The customer stands by his story, but Wawa points out there is no evidence other than the customer’s video and a “robust investigation” uncovered no additional evidence.

So, what do you think....is the customer trying to set up a payday from a lawsuit, or did he really get traumatized by writhing maggots?

