Was Shanaya abducted? Police haven’t given up the search

By Adam Hochron January 17, 2018 5:00 PM
Shanaya Coley
Shanaya Coley (Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office)

PATERSON — In the month since 24-year-old Shanaya Coley went missing, police have gotten very little information about where she may have gone — but say they’re continuing the search.

A week after police said Coley was possibly abducted from the parking lot of her apartment, police went door-to-door looking for more information, but so far have been unable to find either her or her car.

“We’re exhausting every investigative lead possible,” Passaic County chief assistant prosecutor Jason Statuto told New Jersey 101.5 on Wednesday.

Statuto said investigators have not gotten much new information on what happened to Coley since that time, but that they’ve followed up on every lead they’ve gotten so far. Statuto called it a “terrible situation.”

Paterson Police Captain Richard Reyes on Wednesday he said his department was working with other agencies to continue the search.

“There are no new developments but we continue to move forward with our investigation, which included re-canvassing the neighborhood,” he said.

Coley’s father, Willie, previously NBC New York that his daughter had taken out a restraining order to protect her and her 3-year-old son, but he only learned about it from police after her disappearance and he didn’t know who the restraining order was meant for. He told reporters that his daughter’s glasses were found in the parking lot outside of her apartment and that there was blood on the ground.

Reyes and Statuto said both agencies are encouraging members of the public to provide any information they can that might help police locate her. Members of the public can call the prosecutor’s office at 862-849-6019 or the police at 973-321-1120.

 

 

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com

Category: New Jersey News

