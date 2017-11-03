Warm Friday, but jacket weather returns to NJ this weekend

Only an isolated shower is expected on Friday, with a better chance for rain developing over the weekend.

On Thursday, we had a rare and exciting super temperature triple! The daily high temperature at New Jersey's three climate reporting stations — Newark, Trenton, and Atlantic City airports — was exactly 75 degrees! Oh, what a beautiful springlike day it was too.

We'll enjoy one more warm day, before a cool and occasionally wet weekend. Another big cooldown is in the forecast for next week.

Friday morning is starting off warm and foggy. The fog is actually thicker than Thursday morning, with multiple sites reporting only quarter-mile visibility. The National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester, inland Monmouth, Ocean, and Salem counties.

I think it's safe to say that most of New Jersey will hit 70 degrees again Friday afternoon, with mostly cloudy skies and a stiff breeze up to about 20 mph. However, an approaching cold front makes for a difficult forecast. Models suggest this leading edge of cooler air will arrive in NW NJ as early as 2 p.m. That may limit warming in North Jersey (especially above Interstate 80) to the mid to upper 60s. Still above normal for early November — just not 70 degrees.

While this front pushed some strong thunderstorms through western Pennsylvania early Friday morning, the precipitation band looks to fizzle significantly by the time it reaches New Jersey. Only an isolated shower is expected in the Garden State.

As the sun sets Friday evening, thermometers will begin to nosedive. By Saturday morning, temperatures will reach the lower to mid 40s. Seasonably chilly, and definitely jacket weather.

That cooler air will set us up for a cooler weekend forecast. Saturday's high temperatures will only reach the upper 50s — below normal for this time of year. Skies will be pretty cloudy throughout the day.

Then, a shortwave will push a chance for rain through the Garden State for the middle of the weekend. First raindrops are expected around 8 p.m. Saturday, and wet weather will be possible for at least the first half of Sunday. I've seen model precipitation forecasts as high as an inch — that's pretty healthy rainfall, and therefore pretty soggy weather.

When it's not raining on Sunday, skies will remain mostly cloudy. We should warm up a few degrees by the end of the weekend, to the mid 60s.

And on Monday, it's back to the warm side, as widespread 70s (temporarily) return to the Garden State. Another round of scattered rain is possible Monday afternoon and evening.

Then Tuesday (Election Day) turns significantly cooler, with additional light rain showers. Highs for Tuesday and beyond will only be in the 50s.

Have a great weekend!