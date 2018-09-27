Waretown PD support 9-year-old artist — #BlueFriday

This week we're doing something a little different with #BlueFriday.

We're still honoring local law enforcement of course, but our guest is a local mom, Claudette Scrudato. Her daughter had the cops called on her as she tried to sell her artwork in the neighborhood. She's nine years old.

The Waretown police stepped up and bought the art and reminded the family that our local officers are truly the glue in our communities. Much more than enforcing the laws. They are actively involved in neighborhood life. They are there to help, support, protect and serve your family and friends. And sometimes duty calls and they step in to help a nine year old.

Facebook Screenshot

God Bless the officers and staff at the Waretown Police Department.

