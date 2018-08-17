WANTED: 3 charged in ambush shooting of NJ cops

CAMDEN — Authorities on Friday identified three men wanted in connection to the ambush shooting of two police detectives earlier this month.

Alexander DeJesus, 19, Ammar Hall, 26, and Juan Figueroa, 20, have been charged with attempted murder of a police officer. They remain on the run.

Two Camden metro officers were shot by at least two gunmen at in an unprovoked attacked while they sat in their vehicle on Aug. 7.

One of the officers returned fire but it is not known if either gunmen were hit.

The injured officers were hospitalized.

In the weeks since the attack, investigators have released security images of three men who prosecutors called persons of interest.

Camden police ask anyone with information about the suspects to call their tip line at 856-757-7042.‬

Alexander DeJesus, Ammar Hall and Juan Figueroa (Camden County Police)

