Want your kids to listen to you? Trev has a solution

Very rarely does a Halloween house catch my eye the way this one did as I was driving through Hightstown. If you're looking to take all the things that would give kids as well as adults nightmares and stick them all on a front lawn, these people nailed it.

Steve Trevelise photo

Imagine being a small child living across the street and you wake up after having a nightmare and look out the window to make sure everything's safe. That would be the end of any future brothers and sisters since they would never leave their parents bed until they were about maybe 35?

