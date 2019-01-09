Want to raise a family? NJ is a good state to do it, report says

New Jersey is the 8th best state to raise a family, according to Wallethub's 2019's Best and Worst States to Raise a Family report.

Wallethub analyst Jill Gonzalez said they used 50 indicators of family friendliness to determine the results. Metrics included family fun, opportunities, things to do, health and safety, affordability and education.

She said New Jersey ranked 2nd in the education and child care and affordability categories.

"A lot of that has to do with the quality of public schools, which New Jersey is touted for year after year," she said. Also, there is great daycare in New Jersey in regards to quality and good parental leave policies.

New Jersey also did well in health and safety. It has some of the best water quality in the country. New Jersey has a high life expectancy at birth, ranking 4th in the infant mortality rate. There is also overall good health systems but insurance may be a bit costlier.

Gonzalez said while New Jersey ranks 4th when it comes to the separation and divorce rate, it could do better in the socio-economics category, particularly when it comes to more job opportunities and a lower under-employment rate. That means people who are employed still need a little bit of help getting by.

Minnesota is the best state to raise a family, according to Wallethub, followed by Massachusetts and North Dakota. New Mexico is the worst, followed by Mississippi and Louisiana.

More at New Jersey 101.5: