Want to be on stage with Spadea? Just make Jessica laugh!

This is your chance to be a part of our next comedy show in Springfield, NJ. Jessica Gibson will be hosting two shows with me, Jay Black and Troy Moore on Friday, February 22nd and Saturday, February 23rd at the Comedy Cove in Scotty's Steakhouse.

On Tuesday, February 12th, she'll be holding a competition for ten contestants to win a spot on stage with us. We have six of ten spots already filled.

Wanna win a spot to try out for our next show on the February 12th? All ya gotta do is:

Create a short video, 20-30 seconds tops

Submit that video on Twitter

Make sure you tag @ChasingJessNutt

Use the hashtag #SpeakingComedy OR #MakeJessicaLaugh and, well, make Jessica laugh.

If she does, you'll get a first come, first on the show shot at being one of the four remaining contestants Tuesday night, February 12th, at the Comedy Cove in Springfield.

So, get your phone out, record a quick video to make Jessica laugh and post it on Twitter tagging @ChasingJessNutt using #SpeakingPodcast OR #MakeJessicaLaugh

If you get picked, we'll let you know on Twitter and you'll have to call 800-283-1015 to register. You'll be invited up on stage for a five minute set on Tuesday, Feb. 12h with nine other contestants.

We'll pick the top three and then announce the winner on the air Friday, February 15th. If you win, you'll be invited to open our shows at the Comedy Cove Friday 2/22 and Saturday 2/23.

What are you waiting for? Get going!

