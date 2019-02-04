Want a pig? A Jackson man is looking to find his pig a new home

If you’ve always wanted to own a pig, this could be your chance. A Jackson man apparently has to get rid of his pet pig and is looking for a good home and he’s posted his request to Facebook . He’s a five year old, 110 pounder and is an inside pig and is litter trained.

Ironically, February 5th ushers in the Year of the Pig in the Chinese zodiac. Those born in the Year of the Pig are believed to be to have a beautiful personality and receive good fortune in life, so if you adopt the Jackson pig, he might bring you good fortune. The Chinese zodiac runs on a 12 year cycle with the animals are the Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and then Pig. The Year of the Pig this year ushers in the Chinese New Year, a major holiday for East Asia, and is celebrated in China, Viet Nam, Mongolia, South Korea and others.

Judging by the response on Facebook, he shouldn’t have to much problem finding a home for his pig, but if you know someone who wants or can take a domesticated pig, PM the current owner via the Facebook page listed above. Here are some pictures of the little piggy.

