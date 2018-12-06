Want a new home for Christmas? It’s the best time for buyers

Research shows that in most areas of the country, timing is everything when it comes to home-buying.

Darren Blomquist of ATTOM Data Solutions says their research of 18 million transactions nationwide shows the best day to buy a home is the day after Christmas.

The research found that Dec. 26 tends to be the day that buyers can get the best discount off the market value price of homes.

The study also finds that the sweet spot for home buyers in New Jersey extends a bit into January due to a combination of demand and motivated sellers.

"It does make a difference when you buy," Blomquist said. "You can use data to help you inform your buying decisions [...] If you have some flexibility when you are going to buy a home, use the data to your advantage and buy at a time of the year when you can get the best discount on a property."

Blomquist says some buyers are deterred from house hunting by cold weather, clearing the playing field for eager buyers.

