Wall Twp PD raise money for statue to honor WWII vet

A couple months ago, we honored Wall Township Patrolman Michael Malone for his commitment to his community, specifically taking the time to honor a well deserving veteran.

Michael stepped up to help a World War II veteran living in our great state until his death at the age of 100. This Friday, Michael will join us to update on the campaign to raise money for a statue in honor of highly decorated Major General Harry "Rocky" Rockafeller.

The #BlueFriday honor goes out to Patrolman Malone and the entire team at the Wall Township PBA local 234 Civic Association. Thank you for your dedication and commitment to your community and our veterans.

