Wait, what? Where did iconic ‘Time to EAT’ sign by Somerville Circle go?!

BRIDGEWATER — An iconic Central Jersey sign that disappeared had fallen victim to age and damage — but staff at the Time to Eat Diner says nothing else has changed.

The alarm clock in the sign above Route 202 at the Time To Eat Diner (emphasis on the giant "Eat," as well) in Bridgewater recently disappeared, much to the concern of those who have been driving by for the past 30 years.

"Filipo," a manager, at the diner said the sign was damaged and the business could not a replacement with the exact same clock. One of the bulbs in the sign burned out and could not be replaced by a LED light.

"We're still the same owner. We didn't change anything," he said.

A new sign has already been installed, along with a digital clock on the front, according to Filipo.

