Vote On Tuesday, New Jersey

Tuesday is Election Day in New Jersey. The sign has it right.

This is your chance to decide who will lead us.

(Craig Allen photo)

Who will represent New Jersey in the Senate?

Congressional candidates are vying for your vote.

County Freeholder seats are up for grabs...plus town council seats...and you get to vote for who represents you on your local Board Of Education, as well.

Do it.

Vote for the person who best represents your stand on the issues that affect us all.

And, remember, you also have the right to "write in" a name.

Recently, you got a sample ballot in the mail. Look it over before you enter the voting booth on Tuesday.

And, as a poll worker who has helped many lost voters figure out which district they are in...and in some cases have sent voters to new polling places...let me make a suggestion:

AVOID confusion...and lost time!

Read this...it's important.

Bring the sample ballot with you!

Along with listing the candidates...

...it tells you your polling place location, and your district number...everything you need to know is listed right on the front of the sample ballot.

All this information is listed on the front, beside your mailing address (in Somerset County, at least).

Absentee ballot envelope.

If you vote by absentee ballot, you must get that ballot to your County Clerk BEFORE the polls close on Tuesday evening, if you want your vote to count.

Follow the sign, on Tuesday.

Election Day is Tuesday.

Vote.

6am til 8pm.

Hear your votes counted on New Jersey 101.5!

Read about it here at nj1015.com!