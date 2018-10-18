Vote in our Sweets 16 candy bracket

Halloween is less than two weeks away. So we're bringing back last year's Sweets 16 for an encore. Last year had some razor thin battles, with Smarties beating candy corn by less than 2% of the vote, Peeps beating circus peanuts by less than 4%. The championship came down to two titans. Kit Kats vs. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Reese's won handily by 58% to 42%.

We took calls from people all over New Jersey to create this year's matchups. I'm still a bit questioning of the 38 year old guy who wants to see Goldenberg's Peanut Chews in the fight. Talk about the ultimate underdog!

Here is your competition. Pick which is the better candy of each and every matchup to see who advances to the Edible 8. These polls will be open until Monday at 12 noon.