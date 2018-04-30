Voorhees cops promise: If you wrecked our car, we’ll find where you ‘lay your head’

VOORHEES — When police left one of their K-9 vehicles to be serviced at a local mechanics they never expected to find it in worse shape than they left it.

Now they want to find the person responsible for the damage.

The vehicle had been left at the Autospeed on Laurel Road for service, according to Capt. Carmen DelPalazo. At around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, another vehicle, believed to be a Lincoln Navigator, collided with the police vehicle while it sat in the shop's parking.

A post on the department's Facebook page issued a deadline of Tuesday for the driver of the SUV to come forward.

"If not, we will be usig the numbers on the trail of evidence you left behind at Autospeed and the surrounding area to find you where you lay your head," the post said.

DelPalazo said there was thankfully nobody in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and that no police personnel were injured, as the car had been left overnight. He said the department has multiple K-9 units, so with the car in the shop even longer the units will have to share vehicles a little longer.

