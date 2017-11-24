Visiting Santa comes at a price at many Jersey malls

Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, malls across New Jersey are opening their Santa villages to give children a chance to deliver their Christmas wish lists directly to the big guy himself.

But all that could come at a price for mom and dad.

Pictures with jolly ol' Saint Nick could run as much as $50 a pop.

In addition to the regular pictures with Santa, many malls are giving customers a chance to have their pets photographed, and at least two outlets are offering "sensory friendly" sessions for special-needs children.

Because many malls in the state are owned by the same parent company, they offer the same packages at each location.

Here is a list of malls hosting Santa along with the offers they have for reserving portrait times and ordering picture packages.

Bridgewater Commons - Reservation online - $39.99 for one 5x7, one 4x6, four wallets, unlimited digital downloads, downloadable ebook.

Brunswick Square Mall - “Sensitive Santa”, RSVP available, professional packages available through photo operator.

Cherry Hill Mall - Several packages ranging from $49.99 for four 5x7, four 3x5, two 4x6, four wallets and two keychains, free digitial download and free $20 Shutterfly promo card, to $24.99 for one 5x7, one 3x5, two wallets, and the Shutterfly promo card. Add a digital download for $10 with four free wallets.

Cumberland Mall - Several packages ranging from $49.99 for four 5x7, four 3x5, two 4x6, four wallets and two keychains, free digitial download and free $20 Shutterfly promo card to $24.99 for one 5x7, one 3x5, two wallets, and the Shutterfly promo card. Add a digital download for $10 with four free wallets.

Deptford Mall - Reservations available but not required; some days discounted. Holiday portrait at $9.99 to $39.99.

Freehold Raceway Mall - Reservations available but not required. Also offers PJ night with complimentary hot chocolate courtesy of Starbucks.

Hamilton Mall - Sensory Friendly Santa on two dates, reservations required. Breakfast with Santa - $6 available at customer service or bought at the door. Photos with Santa: No reservations or prices available online.

Hudson Mall - Meet and greet on Sundays. No charge.

Livingston mall - No charge listed, no reservations available.

Menlo Park - $10 non-refundable deposit for “appointment” with Santa.

The Mills at Jersey Gardens - No reservations, no fee.

Moorestown Mall - Reservations available, packages range from $24.99 to $49.99.

Newport Centre - $10 non-refundable deposit for “appointment” with Santa.

Ocean County Mall - $10 non-refundable deposit for “appointment” with Santa.

Paramus Park Mall - Reservation online- $39.99 for one 5x7, one 4x6, four wallets, unlimited digital downloads, downloadable ebook.

Quaker Bridge Mall - $10 non-refundable deposit for “appointment” with Santa.

Rockaway Townsquare - $10 non-refundable deposit for “appointment” with Santa.

Shops at Riverside - $10 non-refundable deposit for “appointment” with Santa.

Short Hills Mall - Packages range from $26 to $52 with digital download plus four wallets for $10. No reservations available online.

Voorhees Town Center - Reservations available, packages range from $24.99 to $49.99.

Westfield Garden State Plaza - Reservations available. Several packages ranging from $49.99 for four 5x7, four 3x5, two 4x6, four wallets and two keychains, free digital download and free $20 Shutterfly promo card, to $24.99 for one 5x7, one 3x5, two wallets, and the Shutterfly promo card. Add a digital download for $10 with four free wallets.

Willowbrook Mall - Reservation online. $39.99 for one 5x7, one 4x6, four wallets, unlimited digital downloads, downloadable ebook.

Woodbridge Center - Reservation online. $39.99 for one 5x7, one 4x6, four wallets, unlimited digital downloads, downloadable ebook.

