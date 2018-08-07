Visit a Jersey lighthouse for National Lighthouse Day

According to the National Day Calendar, there's a day for everything. Often it's things like National Wiggle Your Toes Day or National Answer Your Cat's Question Day, but Tuesday August 7th is National Lighthouse Day.

"Observed annually on August 7th, National Lighthouse Day honors the beacon of light that for hundreds of years symbolized safety and security for ships and boats at sea. At one time, the beacon of light could be found across almost all of America's shorelines." - National Day Calendar

Here's a day New Jersey can get behind! If you want to visit a lighthouse in New Jersey, (something I've actually never done and now that I think about it I don't really know why) there are plenty from which to choose. Here are just a few lighthouses that are open to the public according to visitnj.org.

Absecon Lighthouse

31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Barnegat Lighthouse

208 Broadway, Barnegat Light, NJ 08006

Cape May Lighthouse

215 Lighthouse Ave. (Rt. 626), Cape May, NJ 08212

Sandy Hook Lighthouse

85 Mercer Rd., Highlands, NJ 07732

Sea Girt Lighthouse

9 Ocean Ave., Sea Girt, NJ 08750

This is just a partial list. If you want to see a more complete list including website links start here at visitnj.org .

