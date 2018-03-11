Armed Virginia man surrenders after Lakewood hotel standoff

LAKEWOOD — Some guests at the local Best Western were moved from their rooms early Sunday morning after a Virginia man with a gun held police at bay for almost five hours.

The incident happened at around 12:30 on Sunday morning when police were notified of an armed guest, and were able to identify which room he was staying in, police said. The department's Special Response Team negotiated for almost five hours with Paul Douglas Weaver before he eventually surrendered without incident, according to police.

Weaver, a 52-year-old man from Cooper Hill, Virginia, was charged with making terroristic threats. He was found to have a weapon and ammunition after surrendering, Detective Sgt. LeRoy Marshall said.

