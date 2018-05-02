Vinnie Brand calls Spadea’s wife — and new #SpeakingMillennial

Always great to have Vinnie Brand, Jay Black and Jessica Nutt on the show to talk about our podcast #SpeakingMillennial. Of course with Vinnie in the mix, you never know what's you're gonna get. He called me the other day, then in mid-sentence told me he had to go and call me later. Then he calls my wife Jodi. According to Vinnie the conversation went like this:Vinnie: "Hey Jodi It's Vinnie."

Jodi: "What do you need Vinnie."

Vinnie: "Why can't I just call as a friend to say hi?!?"

Jodi: "Oh, nice to hear from you."

Vinnie: "I need a favor."

You will enjoy the latest podcast episode as we welcomed comedian Vic Dibitetto to the conversation. Vic is a Jersey guy and has earned his place among the top entertainers from New Jersey. Nearly 17 million people watched his original "Bread and Milk" rant...which was improvised on the spot.