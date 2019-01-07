Video shows SUV about to mow down 2 women on street

NEWARK — New video shows a white SUV barreling down a street toward the two women it struck as they crossed the street early Sunday morning.

Two women were struck crossing a street in the area of Verona Avenue and Broadway in Newark and were hospitalized, according to Essex County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Kathryn Carter. One woman was stable while the other is in critical condition on Monday, Carter said.

Video of the incident tweeted by News 12 New Jersey reporter Nadia Ramdass shows three people crossing the street and trying to run away as a white SUV approaches without slowing down. The video stops just before any impact.

Ramdass did not disclose the source of the video in her tweet. Carter said her office did not release the footage.

Scene of a hit-and-run crash in Newark (RLS Metro Breaking News)

