WARNING: This article and the video above contains content some might find offensive.

MOUNTAINSIDE — A video shows now-suspended borough police officers using a sex toy to harass a man at police headquarters.

The sex toy — which department personnel dubbed "Big Blue" — is at the center of a shocking workplace discrimination lawsuit filed this month by six members of the police department.

The lawsuit, which alleges the department's top brass engaged in sexual harassment, assault and corruption, resulted in borough officials suspending Police Chief Allan Attanasio, Lt. Thomas Murphy and Sgt. Andrew Huber this week.

The video released by the firm Schiller McMahon, which represents another officer not involved in the lawsuit, shows Huber dangling and slapping a dispatcher in the face with the sex toy while Murphy laughs and records it.

The video is one of many referenced in the 46-page lawsuit, including two showing Huber attacking male dispatchers with the sex toy and a third video of him using it against a male civilian.

Also described in the lawsuit:

— A May 2016 video shows Huber chasing Fire Chief Anthony Pecorelli around police headquarters with "Big Blue."

— A video shows Murphy showing off his pet goats and saying that his black goats "gave him problems because they were black and he used the n-word," the lawsuit says.

— A video shows Huber cooking food at a Mountainside restaurant as Murphy tells him "throw a little wang in Pasquale's meal," which the lawsuit says is a reference to their practice of "braining" — placing their testicles on unsuspecting officers' food and drink.

— In December 2002, Murphy sent officers a video showing him dressed as Santa while waving "a white dildo."

— A video shows Murphy in police headquarters simulating masturbation and fellatio with his arm "until he pantomimes being ejaculated on in the eye."

Elsewhere in the lawsuit, Huber — who is tasked with investigating officer wrongdoing — is described as often walking around naked in the restroom and throwing feces-smeared tissues at co-workers.

Murphy is also accused of shoving his flashlight up officers' butts.

Attanasio is accused of participating in a prank with Huber in which they called in a false report about an officer being cornered at a bar and then stealing the vehicle belonging to the Berkeley Heights police officers who responded.

Borough officials said after they learned about some of the allegations this year, they hired a former assistant U.S. attorney to investigate and provided evidence to the Union County Prosecutor's Office, which Mayor Paul Mirabelli said "made certain findings, and recommended a course of action that was implemented." A spokesman for the prosecutor on Thursday declined to comment or confirm the existence of any investigation.

