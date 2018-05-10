The attorney for the mother of the three year old girl who suffered extensive burns when a clerk at a Neptune Wawa has released the store’s video of the incident we've been talking about recently.

You can clearly see the clerk knock the cup onto the little girl and her immediate reaction. You will also notice the clerk’s inaction once it happened. The mother says her daughter is facing surgeries to heal the second and third degree burn the toddler suffered and is suing Wawa.