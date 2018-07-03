GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police are hoping the public can help identify a person they believe is responsible for setting another fire to a local construction site.

Gloucester Township arson

The incident happened on June 26 at a location on Iron Gate Road in the Erial section of town, according to police. The suspect is seen pouring a flammable liquid onto several townhouses and then setting it ablaze, police said.

This is at least the fourth time a fire has been reported at the location and all the fires appear to be intentional, police said.

Police have identified a person of interest who they described as a white male, possibly in his late teens or early 20's.

Police are asking anyone with information about the fires to call 856-228-4500 or 856-842-5560.

