Video captures moment NJ troopers save woman’s life

SECAUCUS — Thanks to a trio of state troopers, a woman who suffered a medical emergency last month on the New Jersey Turnpike was revived and taken to a local hospital.

The troopers were called for a report of a woman who had stopped breathing after the vehicle she was in had gone off the road near milepost 113.5. Trooper John Walsh was the first on the scene and reported that the woman, who was not identified had no pulse and was not breathing. With the help of Trooper Michael Stansfield, the two men were able to get the woman out of the car and started performing CPR.

A short time later, they were joined by Trooper Kevin Scherba, and after a few minutes they were able to revive the woman. Paramedics from Secaucus responded to the scene and the woman was taken to Hudson Regional Hospital with a pulse and breathing on her own. The State Police did not provide information on her condition, only saying that she was later released.

"The troopers' quick and decisive actions undoubtedly helped save the victim's life," the State Police said.