Vehicle fled after hitting woman near state facility, police say

WOODLAND — A woman who was walking near a state facility for disabled women was fatally killed, according to police.

The woman was struck as she walked near the New Lisbon Developmental Center around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday. She was taken to Deborah Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. The State Police did not identify the woman, and said it was not known whether she was a resident of the facility.

The vehicle left the scene, according to State Police, and it was not known whether the vehicle had come from the facility. No one had yet been charged in the incident. The State Police Fatal Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.

The State Police said there was a heavy thunderstorm in the area at the time, but it was unknown whether the heavy rain played a role in the crash.

Citing unnamed sources, 6 ABC Action News reported that vehicles on the grounds were checked for damage and employee logs were reviewed.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. We share in the sadness and send prayers and condolences to the victim’s family and friends. The Department is working with New Jersey State Police on this active investigation," a statement from the Department of Human Services said. The department operates the New Lisbon facility.

The New Lisbon Developmental Center is home to 463 developmentally disabled men and women who live in cottages on the grounds in Burlington County, according to its website . The residents have paid jobs on the grounds as part of a "Functional Lifestyles" philosophy.

