No, this NJ town isn’t banning trick-or-treaters over age 12

UPPER DEERFIELD — All are welcome to trick or treat in a South Jersey town despite, reports of an age limit.

Upper Deerfield Township Administrator Roy Spoltore told News 12 New Jersey that it has been suggested many times over the past 30 years, but no official action has been taken.

Setting an age limit has been discussed, as some older kids simply show up at the door with a bag, expecting a treat for not even wearing a costume.

Pennsauken had an age limit of 14 and under in place in 2017, according to the township website.

"Trick-or-treating is for kids, not adults. It’s unlawful for anyone over the age of 14 to go out trick-or-treating, unless you’re acting as a chaperone," reads the policy, which does not mention any fines or punishment.

Chesapeake, Virginia has had an ordinance in place for 45 years that carries a fine of up to $100 and up to six months in jail, but the city said it has never been enforced.

"Police officers will not impede persons who are clearly over the age of 12 from trick-or-treating, provided that they are doing so in an otherwise lawful, safe, and secure manner. For example, a teenager trick-or-treating with siblings or friends will be fine. If that same teenager were found to be stealing pumpkins from porches and smashing them in the street, that would be a different matter and action would be taken," reads a statement from that town.

An online petition wants to take the law off the books.

"Please sign this petition demanding that Chesapeake change this ridiculous ban and let kids be kids for as long as they want," reads the petition, which as of Friday had over 5,300 signatures.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

