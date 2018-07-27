Up, up and away! Balloon-mania this weekend in NJ

READINGTON — Ever wondered what the top of a tree looks like?

Erin Vogt and Danielle Miller got an up-close look this week when they went up in a hot air balloon.

Dozens of balloons will be rising above Hunterdon County this weekend at the Quick Chek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning.

Our own Big Joe Henry will be broadcasting from Solberg Airport during the event this Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

As many as 100 balloons will rise twice a day. In between, enjoy concerts, family entertainment, crafts, food, fireworks and a balloon glow.

For tickets or information visit balloonfestival.com or call 1-800-HOT-AIR-9.