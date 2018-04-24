Unusual facts about New Jersey
The site 50states.com has some interesting trivia about New Jersey, some are well known to Garden Staters, some are more obscure.
Here are ten fun facts I came across:
- New Jersey is the most densely populated state in the country (ok, we all knew that one)
- New Jersey is considered the “Diner Capital of the Country” with an estimated 525 diners
- Atlantic City has the longest boardwalk in the world
- New Jersey is home to the first baseball game (in Hoboken) and the first intercollegiate football game (Rutgers defeated Princeton)
- The first drive-in movie theater was in Camden
- New Jersey’s state motto is: “Liberty and Prosperity” (anybody seen those two recently?)
- The entire borough of Roosevelt is a National Historic Landmark
- The first Indian reservation was in Shamong Township
- The first modern submarine ride was taken in the Passaic River
- Cape May is considered the first seaside resort in America
