United Way getting summer jobs for Union County youth

United Way of Greater Union County and Union County are partnering up to provide jobs for the county's youth. The program, known as the Youth Employment Pathways Program, allows those ages 16 to 24 to secure employment, says Union County Freeholder Chairman Sergio Granados.

He says one great thing about the program is that it puts these young individuals in a job sector to see if this is something they want to pursue. For example, this program will help a young individual go into a law firm.

He said the YEPP program gives youth the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in different job sectors including hospitality, construction, health science, IT and retail. They learn about banking, saving money and how to further their education.

"This basically matches you up with a type of career path you possibly want to go into in the future, while also gaining a salary and a stipend while you're employed with these different businesses in the county of Union," Granados said.

Hospitality is one of the growing industries and Granados says they've partnered up with various hotels across Union County to make sure individuals can be employed and gain experience within their facilities.

Partners in the program counsel the youth and provide workshops and classes.

Granados says he hopes the pilot program eventually becomes year-long.

To apply for a job, a young individual can contact the United Way of Greater Union County at 908-353-7171 or online at www.uwguc.org . The proper paperwork will be made available to you to help you get started on your new life.

