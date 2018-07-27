United flight returns to Newark after takeoff

NEWARK — A United flight to Minneapolis was forced to return to Newark shortly after takeoff on Thursday night.

United flight 1990 to Minneapolis returned to the airport shortly after takeoff at 7:25 p.m. due to a maintenance issue, according to a statement from the airline. The nature of the problem was not disclosed.

Video posted by passenger Tim Struck showed a full emergency response to the flight's return.

The 154 passengers and crew of six left on another aircraft at 10:50 p.m. and arrived at 12:40 Central time.

